BRADLEY JAMES PYLES of Chapmanville, W.Va., passed away February 22, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Brad was a New Year’s Day baby born in Morgantown, W.Va., to the late James and Mona Wise Pyles. He was a graduate of Magnolia High School, West Virginia University, and WVU School of Law. As an attorney, Brad practiced law in Southern West Virginia for more than 45 years and served as a member of the WV Board of Law Examiners, the ACLU, and other legal groups for 35 years. He was a strong advocate of working people and unions, especially coal miners and teachers. Through the Pyles and Turner Foundation, Brad supported group efforts to maintain and improve the communities in Southern West Virginia. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mona Pyles; one brother, Jeffrey Bryan Pyles; one nephew, Ryan West; and one brother-in-law, Jonathan Nemeth. He is survived by his wife, Mary Nemeth-Pyles; and a son, Dr. Conor Pyles of Chapmanville, W.Va.; three sisters, Debbie West and her husband Larry of New Martinsville, W.Va., Cathy Susan Pyles of North Hollywood, Calif., and Vicki Miles and her husband Tom of Chaska, Minn.; one brother-in-law, Stephen Nemeth and his wife Ann of Hilo, Hawaii; and one sister-in-law, Teresa Carter of Danville, W.Va. Additionally, he was loved by eight nieces and eight nephews, including his caregiver and pal, Ian Nemeth of Danville, W.Va., as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local library. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.