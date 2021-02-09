MR. BRANDON CANTRELL, age 38 of Scottsville, Ky., died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his home in Scottsville, Ky. Mr. Cantrell was born October 22, 1982, in Man, W.Va. Mr. Cantrell is survived by his father, Mark Cantrell of Scottsville, Ky., and his mother, Melanie Amburgey-Cantrell of Logan, W.Va., along with his stepmother and a host of family and friends. Brandon was preceded in death by both grandfathers and one of his grandmothers, one aunt and one uncle. Memorial services at 11 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Lord’s House of Worship in Portland, Tenn., with Rev. Barry Browning and Rev. James Newsome officiating. Online condolences can now be made at www.gilbertfuneral.com.