Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BRENDA DARLENE SUGG, 70, of Davin, W.Va., widow of Blaine Garrett Sugg Sr., died Oct. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Arrangements are by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com