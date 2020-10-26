Essential reporting in volatile times.

BRENDA GAYE CAMPBELL, 61, of Nitro, W.Va., formerly of Man, W.Va., daughter of Ida Jennalee Simpkins Osborne of Nitro, died Oct. 23 at home. Private services. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com