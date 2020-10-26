BRENDA GAYE CAMPBELL, 61, of Nitro, W.Va., formerly of Man, W.Va., daughter of Ida Jennalee Simpkins Osborne of Nitro, died Oct. 23 at home. Private services. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
