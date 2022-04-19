BRENDA LOUISE HALE, 77, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Chapmanville, West Virginia, passed away April 16, 2022, after a brief but courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. She was a retired Registered Nurse, active and doting grandmother, avid tennis player, and a former member of P.E.O. chapters in West Virginia and Kentucky. A faithful Christian, Brenda was a member of Northeast Christian Church in Louisville.
She was born on May 13, 1944, in Shelbyville, Kentucky, to the late F.C. and Louise Garrett Tiller of Oldham and Henry counties. Her family later moved to Chapmanville and she graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1962.
Brenda is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, H. David Hale; son David J. Hale (Ann), daughter Sarah H. Rueff (David), granddaughter Caroline E. Church (Davis), upcoming great-granddaughter Harper Louise Church, grandson John David Hale, granddaughter Hannah E. Rueff and grandson Jackson D. Rueff, all of Louisville; sister Betty Scott (Doug) of West Virginia; brother Michael Tiller (Karen) of Tennessee, formerly of Chapmanville; sister-in-law Carol Hale Conley of Chapmanville; aunt Elaine Garrett of LaGrange, Kentucky; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Brenda was adored by her family. She was a loving, kind and thoughtful wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Her family will forever be grateful for her life of faith and service.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pearson’s, 149 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville. The funeral service will also be conducted at Pearson’s on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at noon. A private graveside service will follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Brenda loved flowers but requested that some consider donations in her honor to the American Red Cross (where she previously worked), the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, or the benevolence fund at Northeast Christian Church in Louisville. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfuneralhome.com.