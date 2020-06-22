BRENDA NAYLOR, 80, formerly of Huntington, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Catonsville, Maryland, where she had lived for the past several years. Brenda was born September 2, 1939, in Logan, W.Va., to William Clyde and Carrie Belle Corn Broughton. She was a graduate of Logan High School class of 1957, and later received a nursing degree from Cabell County Career Center. Brenda was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess, and enjoyed attending the Friendship Sunday school class and various church activities for many years. Brenda was a nurse and worked for several doctors and hospitals throughout her career in Huntington, and retired from HIMG. She had the heart of a caregiver, and took care of many patients, friends and family members for several years. Brenda had a vivacious and spontaneous personality with a great zest for life. Brenda was predeceased by her husband, George Naylor; her parents; her siblings, Pattie Stroud, Bill Broughton and Bob Broughton; and her nephew, C.E. Stroud. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Ken) Wardlaw; grandchildren, Katie and Patterson Wardlaw; her aunt and uncle, Jim and Betty Reed; a sister-in-law, Frieda Broughton; nieces, Donna (Roy) Daniels, Janet (Jerry) Scarles; nephew, Bill Bob (Marty) Stroud, and several other nieces and nephews. Brenda had a large extended family with many cousins, including Ollie Persons, Eddie Hackworth and Judy Dunn, and a huge circle of special friends including lifelong friends, Mary Randan and Pat Townsend. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Woodmere Memorial Park with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Nursing Honors will be conducted by the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Baptist Church, Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
