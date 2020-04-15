BRENDA S. LAYNE, 64, of Baisden, W.Va., died April 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. There will be a gathering from noon to 2 p.m. April 11 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., with service at 2 p.m. Due to current health concerns, visitors will be limited to 10 at a time in the building. Entombment at Layne Family Cemetery, Baisden.
