BRETT ANTHONY SENATOR, 46, of Logan, W.Va., departed this life on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, W.Va., after a brief illness. Born August 27, 1974, at Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of Willie Eugene Senator and Lena Rose Gore Harmon. Brett was a 1992 graduate of Logan High School and Valedictorian of his graduating class. He enjoyed cars and four-wheeling. He also loved clothes and shoes. He is survived by his parents, Lena (Eddie) Harmon and Willie (Sherry Mullins) Senator; one brother, Sean (Rebecca Grimmett) Senator; Tina Williamson, his long-time girlfriend, and her children and grandchild, Amanda Williamson, Ashley Williamson and Haven Williamson; his nieces, Baylee Senator and Carlee Senator. Additionally, Brett also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends. Visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.
