BUFORD DALE TACKETT, 73, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Feb. 15. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Chapmanville. Visitation two hours before service.  Arrangements by Collins Funeral Home Inc. of Switzer. 