BURLEY C. BERRY, 84, of Man, W.Va., father of Brian K. Betty of Pennsylvania, died Sept. 7. He retired from Man Armature Works. Funeral service 6 p.m. Sept. 10, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com