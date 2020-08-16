Essential reporting in volatile times.

CANDUS LENORA MAY, 55, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Aug. 6 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. 