CAREY "LEE" STEVENS, 73, of Varney, W.Va., died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Stevens and Loie Carey Sears. He was a residential carpenter, a disabled Vietnam Veteran and a friend to everyone he met. Lee is survived by his brothers, Bill (Debbie) Bowes and Garrell (Irana) Stevens. In accordance with Lee's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.