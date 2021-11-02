CARL DAVID BURGESS Nov 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARL DAVID BURGESS, 67, of Lyburn, W.Va., husband of Mary Burgess, died Oct. 31. Services will be private at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags W.va. Carl David Burgess Mary Burgess Service Funeral Home Husband Man Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView