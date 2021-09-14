CARL EDWARD MULLINS, 76, died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home in Kanawha City.
Carl is survived by his wife, Tammy; his children, Brent, Emily, Jonathan, Andrew and Laura; and his grandchildren, Logan, Gracie, Rowan, Averi, Jack, Alaina, Mason, Austen, Simon, Padrick and Cillian.
Carl was born October 29, 1944, and lovingly raised by Myrtle and Kennis Mullins at Whitman Creek in Logan. He was the eldest of four, and is also survived by brothers Jim and Steve and sister Deb.
After graduating from Logan High school in 1962, Carl joined the United States Air Force, where he served for more than three years, including a tour in Vietnam. He then attended Bluefield State College, earning a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1971 and serving as Student Body President. After graduating, he worked in the coal industry for over 40 years all over eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Carl loved his work, but more importantly he loved the people he worked with. At the time of his retirement, he had obtained the position of president of Cliffs Logan County Coal. This was an achievement he was very proud of, not for the prestige of the position, but for what it said about how his peers and coworkers valued him. After retiring to South Carolina for five years, he decided he wanted to come home to West Virginia to spend the remainder of his days closer to family in the state he loved.
Carl loved God and his family. He was married to Tammy for 40 years, and he loved her more than anything in the world. He also loved the West Virginia Mountaineers, shooting pool with his neighbors, tending to (and eating) his tomatoes, a hot cup of McDonald's coffee and studying the Bible with others.
Above all, Carl will be remembered most for his integrity and his commitment to the people, ideals and organizations of which he was a member. He was a persistent optimist (even about the Mountaineers), always seeing good in those around him and trying to find a way to brighten their day. He was a good man. He will be missed.
A service to Honor the Life of Carl Mullins was held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Bible Center Church, South Charleston. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heaven Sent Ministries. hsminc.org
