CAROL WELLMAN, 85, of Kingsport, Tennessee, died March 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born, May 21, 1935, in Logan, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lena and George Cooper. She was the oldest daughter of eight children. On March 13, 1961, she married the late Donald Wellman in Lebanon, Virginia.
Carol was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and taught the preschool Mission Friends.
She was a member of the DAR and was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by the governor of Kentucky in 2011.
She was a nanny to two different families in Kingsport and helped raise six girls as her own grandchildren.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Cheryl Wellman of Huntersville, N.C.; grandson, Connor Wellman; brothers, James Cooper (Anita) of Basel, Switzerland, George Cooper (Sue) of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters, Mary Miller and Diane Holcomb (David) of Kingsport, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Dan Cooper (Dee) of Kingsport, Tenn.; Richard Cooper (Phyllis) of Logan, W.Va.; and sister, Libby Farmer of Chicago, Ill.
There will be a memorial service for Carol at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: www.bit.ly/3rl8Jxw.