CAROLYN SUE DESKINS, 76, of Omar, W.Va., died Sept. 9 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; entombment at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. 