CAROLYN SUE HARVEY, 73, of Accoville, W.Va., wife of Larry Dean Harvey, died July 31 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon Aug. 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com