CARRIE LEE PORTER, age 94, peacefully joined our Lord in Heaven on November 2, 2021, at her residence in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was surrounded by members of her loving family at time of passing. She was born the daughter of Jim and Florence Nelson Lowe on May 11, 1927. She is survived by two daughters, Tamara Jayne Lee of Olympia, Washington, and Diana Lynn McLaughlin of Williamsburg, Virginia; 4 grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by son-in-law, John Edward Lee; her third daughter (niece), Mary Ann Bevins; two nephews and six nieces. Preceding her in death were her first husband of 23 years, G.A. McCormick Jr., who passed in September 1971, and her second husband of 33 years, Jim Porter, who passed in 2007. Others family members include one sister, Betty Jane Bevins; five brothers, Thomas, Robert, Quentin, Max and Jimmy. Carrie graduated from Logan HS in 1945 and Bowling Green Business School in 1947. She was employed by the Logan County Assessor Office for 16 years. She was a member of First Christian Church in Logan for 63 years where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served as Deaconess and Elder. She moved to Williamsburg in 2009 to live near her daughter, Diana. Her remains will be transported to Logan in the late spring 2022. Plans for a Forest Lawn Cemetery graveside ceremony and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.