CECIL EDWARD "EDDIE" TABOR, 56, of Whites Addition, W.Va., passed away at his home on July 4, 2020. Born on June 18, 1964, Eddie was a long-time resident of the Logan, W.Va., area. Eddie graduated from Sharples High School in 1982 and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and repurposing wood into canes to help others. He also enjoyed writing poetry, listening to country music and his past work as a timberman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Rosalee Ball Tabor McCallister; his father, James Donovan (Linda) Tabor; his grandparents, Cecil and Louise Ball and Donovan and Thelma Tabor; and brother, Frederick "Freddie" Thompson; and aunts and uncles. Those left to cherish Eddie's memory include his sons, Justin Cline and Cecil Edward Tabor II; and siblings, James Donovan "Jimmy" (Phiriya) Tabor Jr., Mark Franklin (Cindy) Tabor, Verna (Tabor) Hill, Sherry Ball Dahmer, Terry (Kathy) Thompson, Rick (Lavon) Thompson, Patricia (Rick) Bova, Bonita (Paul) Chaney, Richie Thompson and James Donovan "Jamie" (Charlotte) Tabor II; cousins, Matt Frye, Timothy Frye, Carla (Thomas) Brown, LaDonna (Richie) Wagner, Ernie H. (Christie) Watts, Jr., Jessie Watts, Robert "Robbie" Tabor, Michelle Tabor Vance, Craig Tabor; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to either of the following: Recovery Group of Southern WV, PO Box 952, Logan, WV 25601 https://recoveryswv.org or to Word of Life Church, 518 Mud Fork Road, Logan, WV 25601, http://www.wolwv.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.