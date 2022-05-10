On Thursday, April 7, 2022, CHARLENE SMITH MEADE, 70, of Chapmanville, W.Va., passed away, ending a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Charlene was born July 11, 1951, at Logan, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lelia Adkins Smith.
Charlene was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. A kind and loving person, she saw the good in everyone. She was a devout Christian and a member of the First Christian Church of Logan where she served as the church treasurer, a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship and the Hand Bell Choir. She loved her church family.
She was a proud graduate of the 1969 Class of Logan High School where she was a member of the Logan High School Band and Majorettes. She was also a graduate of the Logan Branch of Marshall University and Bluefield State College. Charlene always supported the Logan High School Band and was one of the developers of the Logan High School Band Scholarship. Charlene began her employment career as secretary of Kenny Music Company at Logan, W.Va. A dedicated employee, she also served as a child advocate for the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, and she was the operations supervisor with the U.S. Social Security Administration, retiring in 2014.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Paul D. Meade of Chapmanville, W.Va.; two sons, Joseph Meade and his wife Candice of Shady Spring, W.Va., and Jeremy Meade and his companion Victoria Johnson of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother, Michael Smith and his wife Elaine of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Alison Meade Jones and her husband Seth, Bailey Meade, Isaiah Meade, Isabella Meade, Chloe Craddock and Adam Smith; one great-granddaughter, Macie Jones; her beloved canine companion, Maggie Mae. Additionally, Charlene leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with numerous friends and relatives.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the First Christian Church of Logan with Ministers Tom Chafin, Joe Layne and Tim Secrist officiating.
Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church.
Entombment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, W.Va.
Serving as pallbearers were Mike Cheek, Jimmie Meek, Frankie Stover, Jimmy Meade, Seth Jones and Kenny Meade. Honorary pallbearers include Don Elkins, Doug Harris, Randy Smith, Allen P. Meade, Denny Lester, Steve Bazilla, Danny Carroll, Bill Wilcox, John Bartrum, Roger Bryant, Henry C. Hagar, Frank Rushden, Chris Jackson, Larry Deaner, Barry Browning, Isaac Brown, Jamie Evans and Derrick Drafton.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.