CHARLES "BUDDY" BROWN, formerly of Logan, W.Va., husband of Nell Jo Brown, died Dec. 17, 2019. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Michigan. A military graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 6 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Logan, West Virginia.