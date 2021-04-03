CHARLES H. “CHARLIE” ISAACS, 74, of Inman, S.C., formerly of Morehead, Ky., and Chapmanville, W.Va., peacefully entered into Jesus’ arms on March 27, 2021, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Spencer Isaacs; one son, Mark Scott Isaacs of Chapmanville, W.Va.; two sisters, Beverly Trainor and Christina Isaacs; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Harold and Nora Newsome Isaacs, and one son, Chucky Isaacs. He enjoyed the outdoors and genealogy research. His biggest passion was serving God. He loved reading the Bible and sharing it with everyone. According to his wishes, there will be no services. Seawright Funeral Home, Inman, S.C., is assisting the family.
