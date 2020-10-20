CHARLES J. ROX, 79 of West Bridgewater, Mass., formerly of Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 6 in Faulkner Hospital. He was a retired oxygen therapist at Faulkner Hospital. Calling hours were held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rt. 28), West Bridgewater, on Oct. 15, and burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater.
