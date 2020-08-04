CHARLIE DARREL EGNOR SR., age 73 of Paulding, Ohio, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born May 12, 1947, in Harts Creek, West Virginia, son of the late Johnie and Thelma Stolling Egnor. He retired from Campbell Soup Company in 2010 after 31 years of service. He was formerly employed by Grizzly Manufacturing and was a life member of Eagles #2405. Charlie is survived by his sons, Brian (Rachel) Egnor of Paulding, and Charlie Darrel Egnor Jr., of Oakwood, Ohio; grandchildren, Lexis, Madison, Nirvana, Paige and Parker; brothers, Roy (Diane) Egnor and George (Irene) Egnor, both of Paulding, Don (Nancy) Egnor of Payne, Ohio; sisters, Dorothy (Cecil) Vance of Berea, Ky., Joyce Cooper of Hamlin, W.Va., and Geneva Spry. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, infant Florence, Cynthia Bustos, Bobby and John Egnor. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. until time of services. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Community Health Professionals Hospice, Defiance, Ohio. Friends and family are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- WVU, Marshall football schedules
- Logan County High School Football Schedules
- 2020 Cardinal Conference Football Master Schedule
- Herd's Beckett, WVU's Stills brothers named to Bronko Nagurski Award watch list
- Prep football: Winfield's Ram offense evolves into weapon
- Marshall, WVU could lose marquee games due to ACC schedule format
- Herd begins preseason football practices
- Conference USA hurt by ACC scheduling decision
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 13 employees at LRMC test positive for COVID-19
- Logan County Courthouse to be closed to public beginning Monday
- Two arrested after breaking into motel and staying without paying
- Man charged with murder in stabbing at Davin
- LATOYA NICOLE TURNER
- Man and woman arrested after drugs and counterfeit money discovered
- Cumulative total cases of virus in Logan County reaches triple digits
- Flames torching opponents, stand at 14-1
- GAY SCAGGS
- TEDDY JOE HOOSIER
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.