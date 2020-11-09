Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLOTTE CAROLINE BRAGG, 72, of Accoville, W.Va., wife of Larry Bragg, died Nov. 6 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Her request was to have no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 