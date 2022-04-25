CHARLOTTE SUE PADGETT, 86, of Clayton, North Carolina, formerly of Combs Addition, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, N.C., following a short illness.
She was born January 5, 1936, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Orvice and Lillie May McClellan Wintz.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Norman Padgett; brother Paul Wintz; and sister Betty Wintz Cook Blair.
Charlotte, a 1955 graduate of Man High School, loved her school days and was voted Miss Man High and Miss Logan Banner during her time there. After graduation, she went to Marshall University for a year and then returned to the Man area to work for various coal-related companies, marry and raise her son.
Charlotte enjoyed 50 years of life in the Combs Addition area of Man. She and her husband, Norman, were faithful members of Mallory Baptist Church, where they enjoyed teaching Vacation Bible School classes and volunteering in the Huff Creek Food Pantry sponsored by local churches. Charlotte was proud to be a West Virginian, but years after the death of her husband, Charlotte chose to be closer to her son, daughter-in-law and grandson and moved to Clayton, North Carolina. There she enjoyed her daily walks, luncheons with friends and neighbors and her weekly hair appointments with her special friend Sheree. She attended Everett Chapel Church with her family, and she especially enjoyed being a member of the Sunshine Sunday School class where she was able to be a part of the outreach projects that the class volunteered with. Charlotte enjoyed growing her flowers, feeding the birds, and talking with people. She never met a stranger.
Those left to celebrate her life are her son Michael Dickerson, his wife Lisa Runyon Dickerson and grandson Tyler Dickerson, all of Clayton, N.C. She will be dearly missed by a very special sister-in-law Jean Wintz, nieces, nephew, cousins she said were like brothers and sisters to her, loved stepsons and stepdaughters, as well as church family and friends.
Charlotte chose to be cremated and to have her remains buried with her husband, Norman.
Graveside service, conducted by Rev. Bill Runyon, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va.
A Celebration of Life will be held shortly after the graveside services, at 12:30 p.m. at the Chief Logan Lodge. All are welcome to attend.