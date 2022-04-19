CHERYL CHAFIN (née Hall), age 74, joined her Heavenly Father on April 13, 2022. Born in Yolyn, W.Va., on June 24, 1947, to Bill and Ethelene Bailey Hall, Cheryl attended Logan High School before moving to Florida. There, she married George Childers and had two daughters, Angela Kay and Dee Dee Rene, before returning to West Virginia. She later remarried and had her third daughter, Misty Dawn, with then-husband Jim Chafin.
Cheryl was a cheerful and devout Christian and attended Victory Freewill Baptist Church in Mill Creek for over twenty years. During this time, she sang joyfully in the choir, worked with other members in the congregation to serve the community, and stayed busy, busy, busy in her garden. She was hard-working, she was generous and giving of all she had, and she loved to cook and try new recipes in the kitchen (often while humming a little tune).
Cheryl was both eager and patient to meet her Jesus in her later years due to declining health, and she was excited to join her beloved family that preceded her in death: her parents Bill and Ethelene Hall, her brothers William “Butch” Hall and Robert Craig Hall and her sister Brenda Lou Hall. Cheryl gave all of her love and attention to her grandchildren, and lifted everyone’s spirits, always.
She is survived by her sister Sharon Odella Daniels (Shilo), her brother Darrell Lee Hall (Bonnie Ray), and Sandra Kay (Hall) Preece (Aunt Kay is more like a sister than an aunt).
Her surviving children are Angela Conner (Trey), Dee Dee Curry (Billy), and Misty Farmer (Jimmy). Her grandchildren are Billie Curry (Shawna), Odessa Conner, Aeden Conner, and Abigayl Curry. She had one great-grandson named Waylon James Curry. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends young and old alike in both West Virginia and Florida.
Funeral services will take place on Sunday, April 24, in Chapmanville, W.Va., at Evans Funeral Home; visitation will be at noon, service at 1 p.m., with Reverend Rocky Chafin officiating. Burial services will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.