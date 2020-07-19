Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHUCK ROBINSON, 50, of Bruno, W.Va., died July 15 at his residence. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 21 at Greenville Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Grimmett Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. July 20 and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Krantz McNeely Funeral Home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com