CLARA WOODS, of Davin, W.Va., wife of Claude Woods, died Sept. 2. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Krantz McNeely Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
