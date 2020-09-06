Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CLARA WOODS, of Davin, W.Va., wife of Claude Woods, died Sept. 2. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Krantz McNeely Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com