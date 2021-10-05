CLARENCE LEE JENKINS, 93, beloved husband of Charlotte Newsom Jenkins, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Born in Madison, W.Va., Clarence was a son of the late William Charles and Louise Walker Jenkins. A veteran of the United States Navy, Clarence moved to Aiken in 1952 with the opening of the Savannah River Plant where he worked for Dupont, and later retired from Kimberly Clark. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which he served faithfully in various positions. Papa was a loving mentor to so many including all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always generous in assisting anyone in need, and spread joy and love to those fortunate to have known him not only in Aiken but in the Bahamas. Survivors, in addition to his wife of 75 years Charlotte, include his daughter, Sherry Klonaris-Markoulis (Jon) Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Freeport, Grand Bahama; five grandchildren, Charles Klonaris (Kimberly), Lee Anne Darville (Saul), Alexandra Rademaker Ossude (Frederic), Dr. Kristen Borchetta (Dr. Michael Borchetta) and Jeremy Bethel; seven great-grandchildren, Amelia Galantis (George), Alexander Klonaris (Miella), Anneliese Rademaker, Shaun Darville, Eleni Klonaris, James Darville and Aria Borchetta; two great-great-grandchildren, Simon and Celeste Klonaris. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Golden Harvest Food Bank, 81 Capital Dr., Aiken, SC 29803. Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc., 715 East Pine Log Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.