CLARENCE MONTELLA FIELDS passed away on June 17, 2021. Clarence Fields, age 63, born January 14, 1958, to the late Welton Fields Sr., and Mrs. Hazel Lee Fields, Logan, W.Va. Clarence graduated from Logan High School in 1976, joined the U.S. Army, served and Honorably Discharged 1979. He returned to Logan and was employed by the Mountaineer Natural Gas Company, where he worked for more than two decades before opting for early retirement. He then became a self-employed Transportation Contractor until the time of his death. Clarence is survived by his mother, Hazel Lee Fields; his daughter, Tisha; and granddaughter, Jazmine; five siblings, William (aka Bro), Loretta, Welton Jr., Robert Michael and Kenneth; and a great number of nephews, nieces, and cousins. J.P. Holley Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. www.jpholley.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.