CLEDITH “MERRIAL” MOORE went to heaven on July 24, 2021, to celebrate her 84th birthday with Jesus. Although she is already missed, her family is comforted knowing she is peacefully reunited with her parents, Vada and Noah Adkins; her late husband, Orville Moore; and beloved family and friends gone before. Born July 25, 1937, Merrial spent her days in Logan County loving her family the best way she knew how, leaving them with full bellies and smiles on their faces. She is survived by her son, David (Jeanette) Adkins; daughters, Dreama “DD” Adkins, Doris (Steve) McComas; grandchildren, Brandon Tomblin, Dena (Ryan) Griffin, Tabitha McComas, Steven (Toni) McComas, Brent Tomblin, Andrea (Phillip) Romero; great-grandchildren, Quentin and Sophia Romero, Livy June McComas; sisters, Jewelene Wooten, Beulah “Sissy” Harris; many nieces and nephews; and wonderful neighbors and friends. Merrial loved going to church, singing in the choir, couldn’t wait to beat you at Yahtzee, she could tell a joke at just the right time, and always made sure a pan of homemade biscuits was on the table. Our hearts are broken and our family will never be the same but when we all get to heaven what a day of rejoicing that will be. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Pastor Bazzil Goodman and Dale Meeks officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
