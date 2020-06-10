Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLIFFORD BROWNING, 80, of Greenville, W.Va., husband of Janet Woolwine Browning, died June 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 11, Hunt Freewill Baptist Tabernacle, Greenville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 10 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 