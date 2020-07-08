CLIFFORD DAVID BASSHAM, 72, of Huntington, WV, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. David was the son of the late Paul and Margie Bassham. He was born March 30, 1948 at Robinette, WV. He attended Amherstdale Grade School and Man Junior High. Upon graduation from Man High School, David enlisted in the Army in July 1967 and went to boot camp at Fort Jackson, SC. After training at several Army posts, David served in Pleiku, Central Highlands, South Vietnam as a combat medic from May 1969 to March 1970. Prior to separating from the Army in November 1977, he was stationed at Carlisle Barracks, PA, Ft. Lee, VA, and Ft. Wainwright, AK. During his 10-year Army career, David was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, two Good Conduct Medals, Combat Medical Badge, Air Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Presidential Unit Citation, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal with V device, and a Purple Heart. Military funeral arrangements and services were provided by Rollins Funeral Home of Kenova and American Legion Post 93 of Kenova. David was buried at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. David was preceded in death by daughter Rebecca, sister Dora Leigh Deskins (Don), and brothers Paul and Joe. He is survived by son Michael of Midlothian, VA; granddaughter Brianna Booth of Beckley, WV; sisters Angie Bassham, Vickie Deardorff (Ron), and brothers Rick (Vicky), Tim, and Charles (Linda).
