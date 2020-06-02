Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLIFFORD LEE MULLINS, 35, of Greenville, son of Danny Joe Mullins and Virginia Whitt, both of Greenville, died May 29 in Huntington. Private services will be conducted. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com