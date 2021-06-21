CLIFTON TOMBLIN, 67, of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Nyoka Tomblin, died June 19 at home. He was a disabled coal miner. In honor of Clifton’s wishes, his remains have been cremated, and a church service in his honor will be held at a later date. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.
