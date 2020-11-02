Essential reporting in volatile times.

COLBERT LEE MARCUM SR., age 92, of Worthington, Ind., passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born in Logan, W.Va., on August 17, 1928, the son of Albert and Ida Linville Marcum. He worked as an iron worker throughout much of his life. He was a member of the VFW in Worthington. Lee is survived by his sons, Colbert "Cubby" Lee (Debbie) Marcum Jr. of North Carolina, Jerry (Gina) Marcum of Indianapolis, Ind., Russell Marcum of Indianapolis, Ind., and Patrick (Starr) Caristo of Michigan; daughters, Brenda (Cliff) Wellinger of Worthington, Ind., and Judith Richardson of West Virginia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Marcum; sons, Robert Marcum and Kenny Marcum; brother, Albert Marcum; sisters, Nelly McCampbell-Marcum and Rozena Rick; and first wife, Lona Mae Marcum. Funeral service were held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Worthington. Burial followed in Prairie Chapel Cemetery in Lyons, Ind. Visitation was held at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Lee's family requests that you wear a mask at the visitation and funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warriors Project through the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with Lee's family at www.welchcornett.com.