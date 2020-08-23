Essential reporting in volatile times.

CONNIE LYNN MONTGOMERY LUSK, 59, of Kistler, W.Va., wife of Doug Lusk, died Aug. 20 at CAMC General Division. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Becco United Baptist Church; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23 at the church and one hour prior to the service. 