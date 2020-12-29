CONNIE (STOKLEY) ROBINETTE, 71 of Logan, W.Va., departed this life Friday, December 25, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 24, 1949, in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Evelynn and Morris Stokley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Errol Stokley. Connie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Randy Robinette of Logan, W.Va.; her children, Jeff (Miranda) Robinette of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Kristen (Michael) Heiser of LaPlata, Md.; and her grandchildren, Tyler, Caled, Alyssa, Kylie, Cayden, Brayden, Brooks and Brody. Honoring her wishes, her remains are to be cremated. Visitation was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Akers-James Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Pastor John Godby officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.jamesfh.com. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, facemasks are required inside the funeral home at all times and social distancing should be practiced. Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
