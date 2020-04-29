CURTIS ELMER WORKMAN, 79, of Logan, W.Va., widower of Barbara Thompson Workman, died April 27 at home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date at Central United Baptist Church, Logan, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Hamrick: Cutting sports programs at Marshall 'not on the table'
- Shelley Moore Capito: Counting on West Virginia
- $11 million acquisition loan sourced for Fountain Place Mall
- Chapmanville debates home rule via Zoom
- One year after building collapse, Logan's mayor looks forward
- One COVID-19 case active in Logan County
- BOE candidates make their case to voters
- Logan High School SCORES winners announced
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- $11 million acquisition loan sourced for Fountain Place Mall
- One COVID-19 case active in Logan County
- Currently, 2 active COVID-19 cases reported in Logan County
- Woman tries to shoplift, lies about her name to police
- JACK W. BEDDOW
- Ralph R. Willis producing N95 masks using 3D printer
- Man accused of spitting on items in Logan Walmart
- Man arrested in Man High School baseball thefts
- Dwight Williamson: Jean Queen well-respected, well-loved
- Lady Cats had big goals this season
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.