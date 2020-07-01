Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

DALE DAVID ADKINS, 54, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Sherlane Adkins, died June 27 at University of KY Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 2 at Krantz McNeely Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.