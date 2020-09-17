DANA DECEMBER SMITH, 54, of Logan, W.Va., son of Pearl Shanklin of Logan, died Sept. 13 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Donations are suggested to Yuma Church of Christ, 111 Morgan St., Logan 25601. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
Latest News
- Prep football: Optimism blocked again for Putnam, Kanawha teams
- Herd offense spread the wealth in season-opening win
- This week in West Virginia history
- Chapmanville council votes to join PERS retirement plan
- Councilman presented with service award
- LHS Prayer Club sponsoring food giveaway on Saturday
- Logan courthouse to reopen to public
- Man charged with possession of a controlled substance
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Meth, $3,200 and 26 guns found inside Logan apartment
- Deputies make two drug-related busts, one in Clothier, one in Logan
- DAVID LEE "GOMER" NAPIER
- Chapmanville man charged with six counts of possession with intent
- LEROY TOLER
- Logan County Commission candidate: Diana Barnette (R)
- New Logan AD Adkins has had many challenges amid pandemic
- Logan County teaching and coaching icon Lacy Smith turns 100
- Dwight Williamson: Thoughts on slow-motion suicide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.