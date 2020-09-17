Essential reporting in volatile times.

DANA DECEMBER SMITH, 54, of Logan, W.Va., son of Pearl Shanklin of Logan, died Sept. 13 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Donations are suggested to Yuma Church of Christ, 111 Morgan St., Logan 25601. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements. 