DANIEL L. WILLIAMSON, 75, of Kenova, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He went peacefully surrounded by his family. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Williamson; mother, Eulah Ward Williamson; and brother, Jerry Williamson. Dan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca Stollings Williamson; sons, Rob Williamson (Lisa) and Joe Williamson (Sabrina); brother, Ted Williamson (Carol); and grandchildren: Sloane (Addison), Dakota, Mason, and Brock; as well as honorary grandchildren, Ethan and Caleb LeMaster and Marra Williamson; and many nephews and nieces. Dan was born in Huntington, and was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Buffalo High School and Marshall University with a master’s degree. After earning his CPA license, he owned and operated an accounting firm in Logan, W.Va., for close to 40 years and was well respected in the community. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He loved being around family more than anything, especially with those who knew him as “Pops”. He enjoyed tennis, golf and his grandchildren’s sporting events. Dan was a devout Christian who served the Lord in many capacities, most often as a song leader. Special thanks go out to the staff at Cabell Health Care Center, who took great care with him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral service will be on Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Rollins Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Garrett officiating. Burial to follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.rollinsfh.com.
