DANIEL RAY WOODS, 72, of Hensley Heights, W.Va., husband of Sharon Damron Woods, died June 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a Federal Mine Inspector and retired as an Education Training Specialist. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby. Visitation is one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
