DARLENE ROSS Jan 18, 2022 3 hrs ago

DARLENE ROSS, 62, of Amherstdale, W.Va., died Jan. 14. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial. Visitation two hours before service.