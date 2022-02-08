DAVID ALLEN COLLINS Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID ALLEN COLLINS, 82, of Switzer, W.Va., died Feb. 6. Funeral service noon Feb. 11 at Collins Funeral Home; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10 at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Allen Collins Funeral Home Entombment Cemetery Funeral Service Noon W.va. Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView