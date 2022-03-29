DAVID K. BARTRAM, 73, of Melrose, Fla., passed away March 12, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, Fla., after a long battle with cancer.
David was born in Ethel, W.Va., a small coal mining community in Logan County. He worked many part-time jobs as a young man to help with the expense of going to school. Following his discharge from the Marine Corps, he worked as a manager of several Scotty Lumber Company stores and with Manning Truss and Building Supply Company.
David served with distinction as a Corporal in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and received several medals including the Purple Heart. He was wounded during an operation in the province of Quang Tri Vietnam.
The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest.
Mr. Bartram is survived by his children, John, James, Joseph, Jeffery and Jenny Green (James). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Jacob Bartram, Joshua and Abigail Archetko, Lucille and Ivy Green, and Jace, Julie Anna, and Julie Bartram; two brothers, Danny (Barbara) of The Villages, Fla., and Johnny (Debbie) of Logan, W.Va.; and one sister, Karen Seevers (Paul) of Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Pearson; parents, Raymond and Zelma Bartram; sisters, Donna Webb, Deanna Ballard, Phyllis Kinney, and Linda Milam; as well as brother, Raymond Bartram Jr.
A celebration of life service, with military honors bestowed by the United States Marine Corps, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 818 Co. Rd 20A in Hawthorne, Fla., with Pastor L.D. Osteen officiating. He will be interred in the National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla., at a later date.