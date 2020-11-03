Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DAVID LEE BURGESS SR., 49, of Kistler, W.Va., son of Cherie Adkins of Robinette, W.Va., died Oct. 31 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He worked as a winding supervisor at White Armature Works in Mallory, W.Va. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Nov. 7, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. 