DAVID LEE CANTRELL, 67, of Lundale, W.Va., husband of Robin Gale Morris Cantrell, died May 18 at home. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 22, Becco (W.Va.) United Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.