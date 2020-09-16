DAVID LEE “GOMER” NAPIER, 71, of Logan, West Virginia, departed this life Sunday, September 13, 2020. David was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lee Napier; parents, Oliver Jack and Evelyn Elaine Napier; sister, Marilyn Forster; and brothers, Milton Calvin Napier and Brian Keith Napier. Left to cherish his memory is his long-time companion, Katherine “Kat” Smith; sister, Roseanna (Robert) Cornett, Charleston, SC; one granddaughter, Jada Nichole Akers; and two children, Amy (Brandon) Akers and Johnathan David Napier (Tammy Smith); and the mother of his children, Sheila Baisden Napier; and two uncles, Bob Shell and William Homer McCoy, all of Logan. He also leaves behind his dog and best friend, Corkey, along with a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. David was a graduate of Chapmanville High School, class of 1967. Dubbed “The Million Dollar Sophomore,” he loved and excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was inducted in the Chapmanville High Hall of Fame. Although offered many scholarships, David attended Railroad School in Atlanta, Ga., before returning home to attend Marshall University, Southern WV Branch, where he continued to play sports. David started working for what is now known as Mountaineer Gas in 1971 and retired in March 2010. He continued to play Senior League sports until 2012. David loved his family, friends and enjoyed sports, collecting/shooting guns, fishing and cooking. Services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, West Virginia, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. and a small service officiated by Junior Ellis at 12 p.m. There will be no graveside service as it was David’s request to be cremated. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., will have a virtual Facebook livestream of the service and is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a local sports scholarship of your choice.
Latest News
- Prep football: Optimism blocked again for Putnam, Kanawha teams
- Herd offense spread the wealth in season-opening win
- This week in West Virginia history
- Chapmanville council votes to join PERS retirement plan
- Councilman presented with service award
- LHS Prayer Club sponsoring food giveaway on Saturday
- Logan courthouse to reopen to public
- Man charged with possession of a controlled substance
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Meth, $3,200 and 26 guns found inside Logan apartment
- Man charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Deputies make two drug-related busts, one in Clothier, one in Logan
- Logan County teaching and coaching icon Lacy Smith turns 100
- LEROY TOLER
- Logan County Commission candidate: Diana Barnette (R)
- Buffalo Creek author publishes sequel to his first book
- JOHN MELVIN GIBSON
- New Logan AD Adkins has had many challenges amid pandemic
- Chapmanville man charged with six counts of possession with intent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.